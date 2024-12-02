North America: same-day delivery is a trend among cross-channel, e-tailers

This fact is a result of demand of consumers for free and convenient delivery which is driving online retailers and delivery service providers to look for a wider range of delivery methods such quick delivery, growth of the free delivery option, and a movement of some retailers to establish their own logistics and delivery services.

The same-day delivery has become a trend among cross-channel and online merchants. However, less than 10% of shoppers think that same delivery is a prime factor in shopping. More than three quarters of online shoppers are fond of free delivery more than same day delivery. Free or low cost shipping has been the most important aspect of the online shopping experience for the majority of online shoppers in Canada, also.

