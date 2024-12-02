North America cross-border ecommerce reaches 122 bln by 2020 – Aite Group

Aite Group finds that in 2015 digital commerce sales accounted for just 7% of total retail sales. However, digital commerce is expected to reach 11% of sales by the year 2020.

Aite Group’s latest report, Digital Commerce in Northern America: Growth and Opportunities, sizes the digital commerce space in Northern America and identifies some of the trends that will guide its growth for the next decade.

It is based on Aite Group interviews with executives from 23 leading organisations – including digital commerce platform providers, payment service providers, and alternative payment schemes – over the three-month period from August to October 2016.