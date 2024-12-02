Norfico launches The Tokenizer - an information platform on tokens

The basic idea of tokenization is, via smart contracts on a blockchain, to create a virtual representation in the form of a transferable token - that is, a piece of computer code - of the property rights to a particular asset.

The belief of the new token industry is that higher liquidity in combination with never-before-seen opportunities of fractional ownership within many types of asset classes, further development of stablecoin platforms, and the ability to raise loans against your assets without intervention of costly middlemen, will eventually spark a new blockchain based economic growth and a democratisation of investment opportunities all over the world, according to the official press release.

Access to all the content on The Tokenizer will be free, and the economy of the platform will be based on sponsorships, advertisements and initial investments from Norfico. The team behind The Tokenizer are based in Copenhagen.