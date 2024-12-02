Nordstrom acquires BevyUp and MessageYes to improve shopping experience

BevyUp’s platform enables store employees to communicate with their customers when they are out of store. Store associates can offer consumers personalized product recommendations and a feature may allow consumers to communicate and share information with each other.

MessageYes will bolster Nordstroms ability to send consumers personalized mobile messages from which consumers can make direct purchases.

Both of these acquisitions should improve Nordstroms ability to personalize its shopping experience, and give it more contact with consumers across channels to create a more seamless process. Consumers cite personalization as one of the most important parts of their shopping experience, but it can be difficult for retailers to offer a consistently individualized experience across all channels.