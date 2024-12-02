Nordis opens new mobile channel and payment options to its clients

The new channels enable Nordis clients to deliver real-time and secure mobile communications and payment options.

Nordis’ mobile options expand the menu of communication and payment channels offered through its Expresso platform and related services, which include customer communication composition, management, production, delivery and archive of mailed and emailed correspondence. Nordis also offers online and IVR bill pay through its ExpressoPay electronic bill presentment and payments solution.

With Expresso’s texting feature, consumers can opt to receive information and links on their smartphones to manage their accounts and pay bills. Once authorized by consumers, Expresso users can deliver personalized text messages to their customers for everything from confirming a vacation ownership tour to alerting customers of past due balances. They also can send links to previously created documents that are archived in Expresso.

ExpressoWallet lets consumers add interactive billing statements to the wallet application on their mobile phone that includes real-time balance, due date and a convenient link to payment portals and other services. The digital wallet pass, which is branded by each corporate user, also can be configured to present virtual membership and loyalty cards with real-time point balances, membership tier, and other account information and links for accessing membership benefits and services. It can link to existing mobile apps or serve as a cost-effective mobile alternative.