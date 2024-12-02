



Following this announcement, the collaboration aims to develop a suite of secure and standardised payment solutions to benefit businesses and clients throughout the region.

In addition, the partnership unites major Tier 1 members of The Nordic Initiative, across industries and Nordic borders, aiming to develop payment solutions that optimise overall merchant flexibility while improving customer experience as well. Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Nordic Initiative x nexo standards partnership

According to the official press release, clients will be enabled to benefit from more consistent payment experiences across different retailers through this collaboration. The process of standardisation will also streamline transactions, while enabling businesses and merchants to implement new payment capabilities more securely and efficiently as well.

The partnership represents an important step towards an optimised European coalition, as the platform aims to welcome all suppliers who adhere to the specifications. At the same time, it will enable the Nordic Initiative to accelerate global developments, as the deal will prioritise interoperability, designing merchant systems that work together regardless of the provider. The approach is set to ensure that service interfaces can integrate with multiple systems without restrictions, providing businesses with access to optimised operational flexibility. This process is expected to contribute to a more robust and cost-effective critical infrastructure that benefits society as a whole, while also simplifying collaborations across national borders.

By adopting shared standards, the collaboration is set to make it easier for retailers to integrate new payment service providers or partner with improved vendors, minimising the overall implementation costs and service disruptions. This process is expected to make interoperability an easier, faster development, and overcome the challenges and difficulties posed by proprietary systems. Furthermore, the companies will explore the manner in which multiple solutions can be integrated into the unified merchant service, covering tools like BNPL, A2A transfers, and loyalty programs.