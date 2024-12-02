Nordic ecommerce hits EUR 20.6 bln in 2017

These numbers are calculated by PostNord after it asked 92,000 respondents in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland how much money they spent online during February 2018.

In Sweden, about EUR 8.2 billion was spent at ecommerce websites in 2017, while Danish consumers spent EUR 5.18 billion. Less money was spent in Norway and Finland, with estimated ecommerce revenues of respectively EUR 4.65 and ERU 2.58 billion. The highest amount per person was spent in Denmark, where the average consumer spent EUR 217 per month.

More than every third online consumer in the Nordics orders from abroad and in total these cross-border shoppers spent EUR 3.62 billion on online purchases from foreign websites in 2017.

When it comes to foreign trade, Finland is the champion of the Nordic countries. A total of 44% of Finnish consumers shop online at foreign websites every month. Most popular destinations for cross-border ecommerce in the Nordics are China, the UK, Germany and Sweden.

The mobile phone becomes an increasingly important tool for Nordic online shoppers. The smartphone is used for researching, checking stock and price tags, asking for advice and of course, for purchasing. About 36% of Nordic consumers said they made one or more purchases with their phone, which is a sharp increase compared to the 26% of 2016.