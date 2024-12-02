Nordic Capital to acquire majority of Trustly

Nordic Capital will support Trustly in its ambition to become the leading global online banking payments provider, the press release says.

Trustly’s largest shareholder Bridgepoint Development Capital will dispose of its full equity interest in Trustly but management, founders and investment company Alfvén & Didrikson will remain significant shareholders in the company.

Nordic Capital is one of Europe’s largest private equity investors and has a pre-eminent payments practice. Its track record in the sector includes the transformation of payment platform Bambora into a global payment market leader and the successful investment in Point, a payment terminal and software company.

Citi acted as exclusive financial adviser to the shareholders of Trustly. Trustly’s relationship with Citi also encompasses transaction banking where Citi is one of Trustly’s core banking partners.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and approval by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The parties have agreed to not disclose any financial details.

