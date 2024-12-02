Nordic banks reveal business plan for single payments platform P27

P27 will see the banks create a single payments platform and allow instant cross-border payments within the region, in a bid to uplift local business.

Danske Bank, Nordea, Swedbank, Handelsbanken, SEB and OP are teaming up to serve the region’s 27 million people, creating an integrated domestic and cross border real-time payments platform, which paves a vital step for trade between Nordic countries.

Initially the platform will stretch across Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

