Nordic banks plan common payment infrastructure

In addition to Danske Bank, the banks involved in the project are DNB, Nordea, OP Financial Group, SEB and Swedbank. They aim to create the world’s first area for domestic and cross-border payments in multiple currencies (SEK, DKK, NOK and EUR).

Despite the already close ties between the Nordic countries, the banks say the current payment infrastructures are still highly fragmented along national borders. A shared infrastructure could make cross-border payments easier, foster further trade across the countries and encourage the development of new products and services.

Norway and Sweden are already running similar infrastructure projects on a domestic level, but the new initiative aims to create a shared system across the region.

No decision has been made about using a particular technology for the payment infrastructure, but it will be based on open access and common European standards. This is to ensure instant payments would work across all European countries.

This isn’t the first time Nordic banks have worked together. In Sweden, the six largest banks collaborated to develop the country’s successful mobile payment system Swish.

In Norway, more than 100 banks joined forces in 2017 to take over the mobile payment platform Vipps. But Bunkenborg said it is not currently possible for a user of Vipps in Norway, Swish in Sweden or (mobile payment app) MobilePay in Denmark to pay each other, and this is partly due to the lack of common payment infrastructure.

However, the proposed changes will make it possible for users across the Nordics to pay each other. The plans are at a very early stage and the next step for the banks is to consult relevant stakeholders on taking the project forward.