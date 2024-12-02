Nordea Ventures to invest in fintech

The company has already partnered and invested in fintech companies in order to develop new solutions. Nordea Ventures will enable the bank to accelerate bringing innovative products and services to market for its 10 million household and 540,000 corporate customers.

The startup will focus on investments offering scalable business models and solutions mainly in companies with a Nordic focus. The number and size of investments will vary according to the aim of supporting and accelerating innovation. .

The company has already invested in Tink, a financial aggregator based in Sweden, which allows customers to better understand what they spend their money on and how this changes over time. This partnership is aimed at improving the mobile banking experience for customers.