Nordea selects iZettle as provider of mPOS solutions

Under the cooperation agreement, Nordea is set to promote iZettle mPOS solutions to the bank’s small business customers on its website and in its 800 branch offices throughout the Nordic region.

Nordea is a financial services group in the Nordic and Baltic region. Nordea provides online banking and insurance as well as information to investors. Nordea maintains operations across the Nordic and Baltic Sea region in nine countries including Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Russia.

Started in 2011, iZettle provides hardware and software that can be used by small merchants to turn smartphones and tablets into mobile credit-card terminals. iZettle’s services are compliant with EMV (Europay, MasterCard and VISA) standards as well as with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS). No sensitive data is stored on the mobile device or iZettle reader and all data traffic is encrypted. The iZettle app, chip & PIN and chip & signature readers, and business management software are currently available in the UK, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Mexico and Brazil.

In recent news, iZettle has closed a EUR 40 million (USD 55.5 million) Series C funding.