Nordea releases new payment solution for Fitbit & Garmin smartwatches

According to Nordea, this new service is part of an improved Nordea Wallet offering. It gives customers a quick, easy-to-use way to pay when they are on the go.

Nordea also reported that the service will be available to all customers with a private Nordea Mastercard or Visa debit or credit card in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. Nordea is the first Nordic bank to launch both Visa and Mastercard payments through Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay. The new payment solution offers improved navigation, a new overview page, and support for card enrolment for wearable payment services. More features, such as a receipt storage functionality, will be launched soon.

Nordea added that the solution’s announcement follows the launches of Samsung Pay (in Sweden) and Apple Pay.