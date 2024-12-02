Nordea Open Banking API pilot goes live

During the autumn, Nordeas Open Banking team has worked together with more than 1000 external developers, which have tested and given feedback on the open APIs and associated services.

With the release of the Open Banking Developer Portal, Nordea takes steps to address the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2).

Nordea is now starting a piloting period in which selected third parties will build applications on top of the APIs and, together with pilot customers, they will confirm that all aspects of the Open Banking solution work as expected. Pilot data is currently limited to the Finnish customers, but will soon be expanded to include customers throughout the other Nordic countries.

The third party applications will be able to use the Account Information Service (AIS) API where they can retrieve account information details and initiate payments through the Payment Initiation Service (PIS) API. The end users will be able to authenticate themselves, giving consent to the third-party provider to access their accounts.

Introducing selected pilot participants to customer data in this limited way will enable Nordea to work closely with the third parties. More selected third parties will, on a rolling basis, be included throughout 2018.