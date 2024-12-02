Nordea launches blockchain-based trading platform for SMEs

The we.trade platform was developed by Nordea, along with 12 banks including Deutsche Bank, HSBC, KBC, Natixis, Rabobank, Societe Generale, Banco Santander and UniCredit, using the IBM Blockchain platform to exploit a licensed blockchain for transactions in supply chain trade financing. The platform allows companies to identify trusted counterparties for establishing new commercial relations – providing full visibility on transaction and shipment status, digitalizing the whole process from order creation to payment execution.

Following a soft launch last month, Nordea said that the we.trade platform will now be available to all Nordea SME customers, with trading controlled through a set of rules designed to bring security to the process. Trading parties are offered to choose what events will trigger payments, while contracts can be drawn up in multiple languages.