Nordea brings Google Pay to customers

Nordea customers in all Nordic countries can now use Google Pay at contactless payment terminals and in apps and online stores. All Nordea’s consumer cards and Nordea First Card can be added to Google Pay.

Google Pay brings benefits for corporations since corporate cards can be added. Regardless if employees use plastic cards or Google Pay, all purchases end up on the same invoice. It therefore creates less administration and makes life easier for employees when travelling or making expenses on behalf of the company.