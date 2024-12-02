noqodi expands collaboration with Network International

The expansion of this partnership reportedly strives to broaden noqodi’s digital payments offering addressed to new business categories, beyond the government and private sector segment that it already services. Moreover, according to the official press release, via this joint venture, the two companies further seek to boost the country’s cashless economy.

By leveraging Network International’s capabilities, noqodi will be able to use its existing payment channels, including ecommerce, POS, and SoftPOS, to support novel unbanked sectors like commerce and retail, among others.

When commenting on the latest development, an official from Network International explained the reasoning behind it by highlighting the significance of digital payments in the UAE, as businesses of all scales are increasingly adopting cashless transactions. They additionally recognised the growing demand for digital payment solutions that can optimise business processes in the region.

Similarly, an official from noqodi expressed their excitement regarding the collaboration with Network International, indicating their intentions to expand their reach and facilitate digital payments across various market sectors that have yet to be offered access to its payment services. They added that, via this joint venture, their goal is to support local enterprises and simplify business operations by introducing new digital payment options.





What do noqodi and Network International bring to the table?

noqodi is a fintech owned by emaratech, an online technology solutions and consulting company that is part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

When it comes to its current reach, noqodi is already integrated with multiple banks and payment options. Its offering includes a unified payment platform for government and private merchants, such as direct debit, online banking, and cash through partner exchange houses. The company further offers automation of collections, reconciliation, settlement, and transaction-related services.

Network International is part of a group of companies that extends digital commerce solutions across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The company provides technology-driven payment solutions, including acquiring and processing services, to merchants as well as financial institutions.