Noon.com steps up competition in Middle East ecommerce by entering UAE

The new marketplace offers brands in electronics, fashion, home and kitchen, beauty and fragrance, baby products and grocery. Noon.com is also available as an app in the Google Play and IOS app stores.

The marketplace is available in two languages Arabic and English, making it easier for part-time residents or expats to shop the marketplace. There is also an option for sellers to open their own stores on Noon.com, making Noon.com similar to Amazon by offering their own fulfillment and marketplace seller fulfillment.

Currently, the new marketplace is available only in the UAE, but will soon expand to Saudi Arabia. The launch of this new marketplace in the Middle East is a sign that this geographic market is growing rapidly.