Noon ecommerce platform set to be launched due to regional partnership

Mr Alabbar, who chairs Dubai property Emaar that operates the city’s Dubai Mall, wants Noon to drive ecommerce sales from 2% of the market, or USD 3 billion, to 15%, or USD 70 billion, over the next decade, ft.com reports.

The site will be launched in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in January 2017, promising to offer 20 million products and fast delivery, before expanding around the rest of the Middle East.

Noon will have its headquarters in Riyadh, as well as one of its two large warehousing facilities. The other will be based near Dubai’s Maktoum International airport. The company will set up an in-house transportation company to offer same-day delivery and its own secure payment system, Noonpay.