NonProfitEasy joins forces with Bluefin for card payments online

The partnership will enable nonprofits to process credit card payments online. Bluefin now provides NonProfitEasy’s customers with integrated payment processing for donations, ticket sales, merchandise sales, memberships, auctions, and other fundraising activities completed through the cloud-based data management software system.

NonProfitEasy is a data management software solution that enables small to mid-sized nonprofits to manage their operational logistics. NonProfitEasy offers software solutions from CRM and database management, to events, donor engagement, and even fundraising.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a cloud-based provider of integrated payment technologies to independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through the PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s platform powers payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect.