Non-Anglophone customers avoid buying from English-only websites - report

In addition, 60% seldom or never buy from English-only websites, according to the same report conducted on more than 3,000 global consumers in 10 non-Anglophone countries in Europe, Asia and South America.

A Common Sense Advisory representative informs that, while in the 2006 report it was proven that 72.4% of consumers surveyed were more likely to buy products in their native language, the 2014 version concludes that the demand is increasing, with 75% of respondents saying they want the products in their native language.

The research also shows that nationality increases the demand for local-language content in online transactions. The percentage of those who buy only at local-language websites jumps to more than 70% of consumers in Japan. France and Turkey are among the countries with more than half of survey-takers favouring purchases at properties in their language.

Findings also reveal that 30% of respondents never buy at English-language websites, and another 30% rarely do. Across the 10-country sample, 56% either spend more time on websites in their own language than they do in English, or boycott English-language URLs altogether.

Global brands can trump language, causing buyers to choose such products over those with information in their own language. Egyptians constitute the nationality that is most infatuated with global brands (83% agree or strongly agree with the statement). Those least won over are the Germans (56%).

There is more to cross-border purchasing behaviors than language. Privacy, payment methods, delivery, and customs are major components of a localization strategy and can affect the global online experience.

The ten nations-based report, which includes Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, Spain, and Turkey, has been conducted in the official language of each country. Specifically, the research assessed online language preferences and their subsequent impact on purchasing decisions. Factors including nationality, English-language proficiency, global brand recognition, and the ability to conduct transactions in local currencies were included in the study.

