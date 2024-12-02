NomuPay, TerraPay, and KlickEx partner to enhance Pacific transfers

This collaboration aims to promote financial inclusion and provide accessible remittance solutions for individuals across the region. By combining their strengths, the companies seek to address the challenges of cross-border payments, which have traditionally been hampered by high costs and limited access.

NomuPay’s advanced payout technology and KlickEx’s established presence in the Pacific will allow TerraPay to enhance its global network. This expansion enables funds to be delivered directly into digital wallets, providing more efficient and secure ways for individuals to send and receive money. The initiative is particularly valuable in the Pacific Islands, where traditional banking services can be limited, and digital payment adoption remains in its early stages.













The partnership further enables economic growth in the region by empowering individuals to support their families with more convenient and cost-effective remittance options. TerraPay’s global payment network covers over 144 receiving countries, 210 sending countries, and integrates with over 3.7 billion mobile wallets and 7.5 billion bank accounts worldwide, positioning the companies to bridge financial gaps in underserved areas.





About the companies

NomuPay’s Unified Payment (uP) Platform serves as a critical component of this initiative, providing a flexible and scalable solution for payment providers and businesses that seek to expand in complex markets. This partnership also aligns with KlickEx’s goal of enhancing its reach beyond Australia and New Zealand, allowing it to offer more comprehensive services across the Pacific region.

Through this partnership, NomuPay, TerraPay, and KlickEx demonstrate their shared commitment to driving innovation, fostering financial inclusion, and creating more accessible financial ecosystems across the Pacific Islands and beyond.