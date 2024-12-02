Nomupay secures USD 40 million investment from SoftBank





Following this announcement, the company is expected to integrate the Japanese payment methods that are provided by SoftBank, which means that customers across the world will be enabled to access services in the country.

In addition, the company will also expand into other markets in the near future. Nomupay is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Nomupay’s USD 40 million investment round

Nomupay is a payment processor that focuses on local and cross-border payments, operating its services in order to optimise customer experiences and the overall development of the industry. Following this funding round, Nomupay is represented at a valuation of USD 290 million.

Earlier in 2025, Nomupay announced its collaboration with Venditan in order to optimise ecommerce payment solutions. The partnership aimed to integrate Nomupay’s full suite of secure payment services into Venditan’s ecommerce platform, focusing on offering simple payment acceptance and cross-border transaction capabilities for independent retailers and distributors.

The company also raised USD 37 million in January 2025, a funding round which was aimed at expanding a unified and secure payment acceptance in the Asian market. The investment aimed to accelerate the expansion in the region of an integrated payments platform for European, the US, and ROW players, through the use of a single API integration for ecommerce and POS acquiring, as well as global payouts.