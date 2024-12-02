



Following this announcement, this investment aims to accelerate the expansion in the region of Asia of integrated payment platforms for European, US, and ROW players, through the use of single API integration for ecommerce and POS acquiring, as well as worldwide payouts.

In addition, NomuPay will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries as well.











More information on NomuPay’s USD 37 million funding round

NomuPay has completed a third investment round of USD 37 million, a process that will bolster the firm’s ambition to open up the complex Asian market to international acquirers, merchants, Payment Service Providers (PSPs), and Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs). The final USD 12 million tranche of the September fundraising was led by Endeit Capital, with Uneti Ventures participating in the funding round, backed by early Adyen employees. At the same time, existing investors continued their support, contributing USD 25 million over the last 18 months.

NomuPay’s Unified Payments (UP) platform is set to enable online, POS, and payout capabilities in multiple Asian, European, and Middle Eastern markets simultaneously and securely through a single API. At the same time, the gateway-agnostic omnichannel acceptance and disbursements offering will also address the need for easy scalability through the use of its single back-office platform. NomuPay is set to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in order to provide robust data management and reporting capabilities, as well as optimised business strategy decisions by providing improved insights.

In addition, another aim of the new investment will be focused on NomuPay’s M&A strategy, as the company also has operations in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Thailand. According to the firm’s officials, NomuPay is currently also making plans to secure a licence in the region of Singapore, while having targets for expansion in other countries, such as Indonesia, Japan, and Vietnam as well.