



The partnership aims to integrate Nomupay's full suite of advanced payment solutions into Venditan's ecommerce platform, offering simple payment acceptance and cross-border transaction capabilities for independent retailers and distributors.











The collaboration between Nomupay and Venditan is set to help ecommerce merchants with end-to-end solutions that simplify international growth. Venditan’s platform, known for creating robust ecommerce websites, will benefit from Nomupay’s global acquiring power, alternative payment methods, and localised market expertise. The integration will enable businesses to expand into new markets more efficiently and reduce barriers to entry.





Payment solutions for global expansion

Through this partnership, Venditan’s clients will gain access to Nomupay’s suite of payment services. These include simple payouts, payment reconciliation, and checkout optimisation, delivering a fully unified and smooth payment experience. The collaboration aims to improve the overall operational efficiency of ecommerce businesses, helping them manage international growth with greater ease.

The integration will also provide Venditan’s existing and new customers with better payment acceptance and processing capabilities. This is expected to support enterprise-level merchants in achieving scalable and confident growth in new international markets.This partnership aligns with the broader industry trend of offering merchants more robust and unified payment solutions to support their global ambitions. By combining Nomupay’s payment infrastructure with Venditan’s commerce technology, the two companies aim to drive innovation and set new standards for cross-border ecommerce.





The surge of cross-border ecommerce

The global ecommerce market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer demand for online shopping and advancements in digital payment technologies. According to a report by Shopify, global ecommerce sales reached approximately USD 6.09 trillion in 2024, with projections suggesting this figure could surpass USD 8 trillion by 2028. Cross-border ecommerce, in particular, is a major contributor to this growth, as consumers increasingly seek products from international brands. Research from Astute Analytica indicates that cross-border trasactions are projected to surge more than four times between 2023 and 2032, highlighting the expanding opportunities for merchants to tap into new markets. This trend underscores the need for robust payment solutions and simple ecommerce platforms, which the Nomupay and Venditan partnership aims to address.