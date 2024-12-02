Nok Nok Labs integrates multiple ID verification methods

The new account recovery features can be combined with each other, or with customer’s existing methods, and various recovery methods can be implemented with policy flexibility for different regions or account types.

Nok Nok Labs provides a platform for their customers to integrate once with a single API to do all the authentication and account recovery identity proofing. The company initially integrated three account recovery methods, SMS OTP, email OTP, and Jumio as an ID proofing provider, and they provide an open API for their customers to integrate their existing methods if they want.

Identity schemes, such as South Africa’s National Identification System, which the government announced would add face and iris biometrics earlier this year, could potentially also be integrated for ID proofing.

The new version of the S3 Suite is expected to become available in December 2018.