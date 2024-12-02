Nok Nok Labs authentication platform includes FIDO2 certification

The Nok NokTM S3 Authentication Server is the first FIDO universal server certified for all FIDO protocols (UAF, U2F and FIDO2). The FIDO2 certification of the Nok Nok solution will provide enterprises the ability to integrate standards-based, strong authentication solutions into their existing security environments.

In addition, for developers interested in deploying and maintaining FIDO authentication within their environment, the authentication company has rolled out the Nok Nok S3 Authentication SDK. This new Nok Nok solution enables developers to deploy, maintain and monitor their own server infrastructure.

With the introduction of the Nok Nok Labs Developer Program, developers can learn how to implement FIDO and Web Authentication (WebAuthn) standards in existing applications and mobile devices to meet multi-factor authentication requirements that reduce and eliminate reliance on the use of passwords and legacy one-time password (OTP) tokens for authentication.