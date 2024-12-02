NOIRE brings alternative payment methods in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile

South American capabilities added to local payment methods for the Asian and European regions enable customers to be global. Customers’ turnovers increase faster and reduce costs and fraud.

NOIRE provides internet merchant accounts, online payments technology, alternative payment options and fraud risk detection in one deployment, enabling merchants to take on new regions and grow business with reduced costs.

In Brazil the most common form of online payment method is Boleto, followed by bank transfers and then payment cards such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express and other local brands such as Elo and Hipercard. It is likewise for the other South American countries; Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Peru, where international cards are uncommon.

For some countries within Europe, bank transfer options are more popular than cards such as Visa and MasterCard. NOIRE therefore provide options like Giro pay, Sofort and others. The NOIRE platform provides a single view with detailed analytics on local currencies and payment methods used by the merchants along with real time transaction information.

