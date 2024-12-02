Noftek signed as a reseller of Ipsidys biometric identity solutions

The Identity as a Service (IDaaS) company sells mobile biometric technology in order to reduce fraud, minimise risk, and protect personal data in digital and physical transactions. Its customers include governments, enterprises, membership organisation, and religious groups.

Noftek helps companies adopt security practices in the areas of data protection and backup, compliance, and risk mitigation. Through joining the Ipsidy Partner Network, Noftek will help Ipsidy expand into the Caribbean.