Noda partners with Tickets Travel Network





Through this collaboration, Tickets Travel Network can integrate Noda’s Open Banking platform, facilitating secure and direct account-to-account (A2A) payments, which results in an improved payment experience for travellers.











Currently, Tickets Travel Network provides extensive services across various European locations, including Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Austria, Germany, France, and Poland.





The partnership’s objective

With an acceptance rate of approximately 90% in most serviced regions, the alliance aims to ensure high throughput of payments, enhancing the transaction process for travellers. Throughout the development process, customisation represented the foundation of the partnership, with payment flows tailored to meet the specific needs of the merchant. Noda’s Open Banking platform aims to enhance the reconciliation process for Tickets Travel Network by providing daily settlements for the previous day’s transactions.



Moreover, the collaboration introduces the option for user refunds and payouts, allowing an increased level of trust among travellers should service discrepancies occur. Users are now able to also accept funds in different accounts across multiple currencies.



Tickets Travel Network’s officials stated that Noda’s technology enables their company to offer instant, secure, and simplified transactions, marking a significant step towards achieving a frictionless payment ecosystem. The two companies plan to continue their commitment to delivering payment solutions while ensuring a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for their customers.





Noda’s past developments