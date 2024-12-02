Noda partners with Tickets Travel Network

Through this collaboration, Tickets Travel Network can integrate Noda’s Open Banking platform, facilitating secure and direct account-to-account (A2A) payments, which results in an improved payment experience for travellers.
Currently, Tickets Travel Network provides extensive services across various European locations, including Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Austria, Germany, France, and Poland.
The partnership’s objective
With an acceptance rate of approximately 90% in most serviced regions, the alliance aims to ensure high throughput of payments, enhancing the transaction process for travellers. Throughout the development process, customisation represented the foundation of the partnership, with payment flows tailored to meet the specific needs of the merchant. Noda’s Open Banking platform aims to enhance the reconciliation process for Tickets Travel Network by providing daily settlements for the previous day’s transactions.
Moreover, the collaboration introduces the option for user refunds and payouts, allowing an increased level of trust among travellers should service discrepancies occur. Users are now able to also accept funds in different accounts across multiple currencies.
Tickets Travel Network’s officials stated that Noda’s technology enables their company to offer instant, secure, and simplified transactions, marking a significant step towards achieving a frictionless payment ecosystem. The two companies plan to continue their commitment to delivering payment solutions while ensuring a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for their customers.
Noda’s past developments
Headquartered in the UK, Noda offers a global, multi-currency Open Banking solution for simplified business transactions. Currently, the company operates with 1,650 banks across 27 countries, including 247 bank brands with over 30,000 branches. Noda enables merchants to receive direct bank payments from eCustomers via Open Banking as an alternative to cards, with businesses being able to implement the solution via Noda API.
At the beginning of September 2023, Noda selected
the B2B payments platform BVNK to offer stablecoin settlements to its customers across the UK and Europe. The collaboration allows Noda to use BVNK’s Virtual Accounts and Global Settlement Network to convert EUR 2 million into USDT stablecoins every month to pay out to merchants.
Moreover, in April 2023, Noda enabled
travel companies to offer more personalised payment solutions for merchants with Open Banking. Through this, travellers can pay for their expenses directly from their bank account without entering their card information or going through an extensive verification process. Noda’s solution streamlines the payment process, helping travellers save time and merchants increase their conversion rates by reducing the number of abandoned bookings.