With Open Banking solutions provided by Noda, a payment solutions expert and a member of ABTA, travellers can pay for their travel expenses directly from their bank account without entering their card information or going through a lengthy verification process. This streamlined process not only saves time for the traveller but also increases the conversion rate for merchants by reducing the number of abandoned bookings due to cumbersome payment processes.











Keeping payments safe

Noda Open Banking Payments provide a higher level of security for both travellers and merchants. As a PSD2-regulated payment solution, Noda ensures that all financial transactions are performed with the highest level of security and compliance, reducing the risk of fraud and chargebacks for both parties. By eliminating the need to share sensitive financial information with third-party payment providers, Open Banking also provides an added layer of protection for travellers’ personal and financial data.





Augmented payments for merchants

Noda's Open Banking Payments offer a range of benefits for travel merchants, such as low transaction fees, instant payment settlement, and simplified reconciliation. With the ability to connect to over 350 banks across the UK and EU, Noda provides a wide range of banking options for both domestic and international transactions. Additionally, the automated payout review and validation feature ensures that travel merchants can easily monitor and manage their financial transactions, reducing the risk of errors and delays in processing payments.

Overall, Noda’s Open Banking Payments offer a modern and efficient payment solution for the travel industry, improving the customer experience and reducing the costs associated with traditional payment methods. As the travel industry continues to evolve, the Open Banking services provided by Noda will continue to deliver a forward-thinking and innovative solution for merchants and customers alike.





Bringing education in travel payments

On 20 April 2023, Noda, together with Walletto, will host the Payments Solution for the Payment Industry workshop. The aim is to educate travel experts on how they can effectively accept the money, and how to provide even more benefits to their clients. Noda will introduce its Travel Box solution, that includes: