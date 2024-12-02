Nochex goes live with transaction Decider for merchants

The services is called Decider and identifies the optimum route for their transactions to be processed through; furthermore, it also adds additional layers of resilience. Each merchant can use their own set of rules or use a predefined ruleset to achieve any number of different goals.

Decider’s algorithm automatically calculates the success rate for every card bin and for every bank, routing payment traffic to the optimum performing processor in real-time. Moreover, the AI-based Decider uses big data analytics to supply merchants with a wide-ranging analysis of their sales, transactions, and success rates.

Nochex has been testing their solution since the beginning of 2019 with a significant merchant, and now that the merchant has completed their trial and is using the service in an entirely live environment, Nochex is bringing the service to the attention of a wider audience, according to the official press release.