Nobly POS integrates paylevens new mPOS SDK

The mPOS SDK enables iOS and Android developers to integrate card payments via their own applications. Card payments can be processed via the app in combination with payleven’s Chip-and-PIN card reader. It is now available across all ten European markets, where payleven operates.

As a first integration partner, payleven has announced Nobly POS, a point-of-sale solution provider, who offers merchants an integrated payment processing solution. Businesses using Nobly POS as their point-of-sale solution are able to choose to accept card payments with payleven.

payleven is a provider of mobile card payments. Based on a ‘plug and pay’ principle, payleven merchants can provide their clients with Chip-and-PIN debit and credit card payments via their smartphone or tablet devices. Currently operating in eleven markets, payleven works with retail partners including brands like Staples, Sally Salon Services and Screwfix.

Founded in 2013 in the UK, Nobly POS is currently available in over 40 countries. Nobly POS’ payment solution connects to EMV/PDQ terminals, swipe card readers, Apple pay readers and other mobile payment solutions in over 25 countries and allows merchants to accept both cards and alternative card payments.

In March 2015, GBGroup, a global identity intelligence provider, joined forces with payleven to facilitate mobile payments internationally.