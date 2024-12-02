Noble, FreedomPay to offer mobile ordering solution

Purpose-built for a variety of on-premise establishments, Noble is a mobile food and drink ordering platform that offers customers a mobile payments option. From arenas and stadiums to breweries and bowling lanes, Noble is providing an ordering experience for the modern venue, currently serving venues in eight cities across the US.

FreedomPay’s integration of the Noble platform will provide enterprise payment functionality that also aims to assure users that their personal data is secure, avoiding the risks associated with data breaches.

FreedomPay, a global customer-centric commerce payments platform, provides Noble customers with an environment where credit card data can be stored and payments can be processed through its PCI-validated payment platform for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), along with technologies such as EMV and Contactless.