NMI unveils unified payments engine to enable new era of commerce

This solution enables NMI partners to deliver a payments platform that meets today’s expectations for upgraded recognition across all merchant points of engagement, including in-store, mobile, online, and self-service. Using a unified token, NMI is able to deliver a singular view of customer and payment data that can be used to develop cross-channel solutions, generate new revenue streams, and upgrade customer experience.

“Our unified commerce platform, available today, offers a plethora of payment device certifications, along with unmatched shopping cart integrations and processor connections that places our partners in a league of their own,” said NMI CEO Vijay Sondhi. “Add in tokenized payments data and the foundation is set for our partners to become a one-stop-shop for their merchants across all payments channels,” added Sondhi.

NMI’s unified payments engine is a platform that allows merchants to leverage consolidated information to make business decisions, deliver streamlined customer experiences, and provide services like click-and-collect or buy online return in store (BORIS). In addition, a tokenized payment credential is maintained for every transaction within a single vault repository for all payments data. This enables NMI partners to develop services, plus reporting and business intelligence solutions, with an upgraded understanding of consumer buying behavior.

Moreover, multi-dimensional hierarchies enable partners to actively manage their portfolios with an infinite number of sub-affiliates and merchants. Partners can onboard an unlimited number of merchant identification numbers without assistance, and deliver active, intelligent transaction routing. Additionally, the unified payments engine is a white label offering. Partners have their brand displayed across all merchant customer points of engagement, and can set their own pricing and business terms and conditions. With more than 100 US and European EMV device certifications, 175 shopping cart integrations, and 165 processor connections, partners have the flexibility to create solutions that fit the needs of their merchants.