NMI launches Shopify integration for seamless merchant experiences







Designed for partners looking to enhance their merchant offerings, the latest Shopify integration is built for business continuity, introduces advanced security features, streamlines business processes, and simplifies the merchant experience. This integration reinforces NMI's commitment to innovation and support in the dynamic ecommerce landscape, driving growth for its partners and ensuring their merchants are well-equipped to succeed.





Key features and benefits of the NMI Shopify integration:

Enhanced security and fraud prevention: Adhering to the latest security standards, this integration significantly reduces the risk of fraudulent transactions, protecting revenue and building customer trust;

Data insights and management: Merchants can gain valuable insights into customer purchasing patterns, transaction histories, and other relevant data, all within the Shopify Dashboard and Merchant Portal, aiding strategic decision-making;

Operational efficiency: With high availability, the integration is built for business continuity, reduces the time and resources spent on managing payment processing, and enhances operational efficiency;

Financial flexibility and transparency: Merchants can better plan their financial strategies without worrying about hidden fees or stringent long-term contracts.





Officials from NMI said they’re happy to be one of the first gateways adopting this new generation of integration into Shopify. This aligns with NMI’s commitment to prioritising flexibility, modularity, and choice in their payment solutions for both their partners and their merchants, providing a seamless, omnichannel experience across all locations, wherever payments are accepted.





What does NMI do?

NMI is a company specialising in embedded payments, powering more than USD 203 billion in payment volumes every year. Its payment gateway technology, seamless merchant underwriting, acquiring, onboarding, and management platform enable its partners across the entire payments ecosystem.

NMI helps its partners deliver frictionless payment solutions to their customers, offering modularity, flexibility, and choice, wherever and however consumers want to pay – online, in-store, in-app, mobile, and unattended. The company is constantly innovating, facilitating ISOs, software vendors, and payment professionals adopt the future of fintech.