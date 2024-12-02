NMI launches new interface for merchants

The payment platform provides independent sales organizations (ISOs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs) and payment facilitators with a modernised payment gateway platform for their merchant customers.

The new interface delivers a payment gateway that enables merchants to process payments simply and efficiently.

Key benefits of the new interface include:

• Responsive and adaptive merchant experience from virtually any type of device;

• Merchant interface can be customised to match and strengthen partner brand equity;

• Merchants have easy access to frequently used features.