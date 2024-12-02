NMI launches embedded payment solutions





Following this announcement, the NMI Payments platform is expected to integrate within existing applications and payment services in a secure and efficient manner, as well as to offer a flexible, modular approach that expedites and streamlines transactions. The tool will also allow partners and collaborators to manage the full merchants and customer payment life cycle.







More information on the product launch

The NMI Payments are expected to provide improved merchant management and processing, as well as enable software vendors and ISOs to focus on their business development. By optimising and automating payment procedures, underwriting, and workflows, traders and customers will be able to be onboarded in a quick and efficient manner, ready to start accepting payments in minutes.

Through the process of making multiple products available in a single integrated payment platform, NMI Payments will develop more value for software companies, ISOs, and their traders. This will support everything from sign-up, through underwriting, as well as payment processing. NMI collaborators will have the flexibility to choose from a variety of shopping card options and processors that are embedded directly into their applications while being allowed to adjust their capabilities based on their traders’ needs and expectations.

At the same time, the modular design quickly scales as the business needs to be developed, as well as the ability to white label or embed transactions gives collaborators the needed control over their brand and their product throughout the payment procedures.

NMI Payments was also designed for frictionless payments, and it is expected to allow clients to pay wherever and however they want, in-store, in-app, online, mobile, and unattended, in a secure, easy, and reliable way by leveraging NMI’s payment gateway.

In addition, NMI Payments incorporates a flexible set of APIs and SDKs to make for easy integration into any software platform or payment tool. Its new developer portal also offers code samples and reference material together with a `Try It` functionality, aiming to offer the needed features a developer needs in order to quickly and easily integrate transactions into their application. At the same time, the software companies will be enabled to generate additional revenue streams by using NMI Payments. This process will modernise every payment that customers make. Integrating and embedding transactions also made for an optimised client experience, providing them with a safer and more efficient way to make payments.



