NMI launches e-payments platform for VARs and ISVs

NMI’s payments enablement platform technology allows web and mobile application developers, shopping carts, domain registrators, hosting providers and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions or any ecommerce solution providers to offer their own branded payment gateway services as part of their product and service offerings.

VARs and ISVs are playing an increasingly important role in helping merchants meet their payment processing needs. By leveraging NMI’s payments enablement platform to offer their own branded payment gateway services, VARs and ISVs no longer have to refer merchant customers to third-party payment gateway vendors. They can now enjoy the benefits of offering payment gateway services without the need of building, operating, maintaining and securing a payment gateway platform.

NMI’s payments enablement platform offers various levels of branding such as the option to bill for payment gateway services and a host of first-level customer support services. NMI’s payments enablement platform is integrated to more than 150 shopping carts and has 100 plus domestic and international processor relationships.