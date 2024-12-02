NMI completes acquisition of Creditcall

This acquisition will strengthen NMI’s omnichannel payments technology offering, while strategically aligning with the company’s objective to deliver a unified payment solution to independent sales organizations (ISOs), independent software vendors (ISVs) and value-added resellers (VARs) servicing merchants in omnichannel environments.

NMI provides payments enablement technology that empowers ISOs, ISVs, VARs and payment facilitators to offer branded payment gateway services without building or maintaining their own technology.

Creditcall, an omnichannel payment gateway and EMV kernel provider, develops secure payment software that reliably drives transactions across multiple channels and verticals.