NMI implemented unattended contactless donation points across the city of Bristol, this summer, during the charity’s popular sculpture trail, Gromit Unleashed 2 to help raise funds for the hospital.

As well as creating bespoke donation points, NMI completed the technical back-end integration, testing, and certification processes required to enable EMV contactless ‘tap and donate’ payment acceptance including physical credit and debit cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Thanks to NMI and with support from Payter, the contactless payment device manufacturer, these donation points during Gromit Unleashed 2 resulted in an 309% increase in unsolicited donations in comparison to The Grand Appeal’s previous arts trail, ’Shaun in the City’ in 2015.

Through 17 different contactless donation points – each located at a different Gromit Unleashed 2 sculpture throughout Bristol at both internal and external locations – Gromit Unleashed 2 visitors donated over 9,000 times. Gromit Unleashed 2 was the first charity arts trail in the world to adopt contactless donation technology as its primary donation mechanism, and through NMI’s support, these collection points have raised over GBP 45,000 / 58,000 for the charity.