NMI adds ACH to FACe gateway platform

Useful for payment professionals turned payment facilitators (PayFacs), FACe provides a feature set that can be used to support the needs of small and medium-sized merchants.

Combining traditional credit card processing with real-time ACH gives merchants payment options with fast setup. Account updater is key for recurring billing and subscription service businesses because it ensures cardholder data is up to date, giving merchants a way to protect customer relationships and revenues.

FACe was built to meet the platform needs of payment professionals looking to serve small and medium-sized merchants via the PayFac model. Once registered as payment facilitators, payment professionals can plug their information into FACe to start boarding merchants.