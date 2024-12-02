NMI acquires Creditcall to reach new markets

The acquisition will give NMI a global presence and access to new markets. NMI will also continue to differentiate from traditional payment gateway providers by expanding its omnichannel and EMV capabilities, creating a payment gateway platform supporting all channels of commerce including retail, ecommerce, mobile and unattended.

The addition of Creditcall’s support for EMV chip card, swipe and contactless payment terminals, and processor certifications to the NMI platform will make NMI a better payment technology partner for ISOs, ISVs and VARs who need a complete and unified payment solution for merchants conducting business in an omnichannel environment.

NMI and Creditcall partners will be able to obtain all card-present and card-not-present payment technology from a single vendor and platform for their merchants.

The combined company will account for more than USD 45 billion of payment volume, and customers and partners will benefit from more than 165 processor integrations and 100-plus device certifications worldwide.