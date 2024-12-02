NiYO launches forex card with no fees for travellers

The NiYO Global Travel Card will help the travellers to transact without paying any currency exchange premium and international transaction fees, unlike a regular forex card.

This card will help the overseas travelers in making cost-effective international transactions across 150+ countries and 35 million merchants worldwide. They will not have to go through the hassles of usual multi-currency forex cards or travellers’ cheques. Further, it also provides instant digital onboarding, convenient loading from the traveller’s bank account via NEFT/IMPS.

The card is supported by a mobile app, that offers users the feature to lock and unlock either the full card or a payment channel anytime, anywhere in the world. In addition, the card ensures real-time notifications on usage, exchange rates and refunds, while enabling users to locate convenient ATM locations.