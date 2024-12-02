Nixu initiates national digital identity project in Finland

A digital authentication pilot initiative, the Sandbox of Trust, offers a solution to this problem. The initiative creates a legally valid community in Finland that is open to all actors and that will create a mobile authentication app, SisuID. This solution aims to enable citizens and foreigners login in to digital services that demand normal and strong authentication.

SisuID brings a concrete relief to the wallet, as the application can replace all plastic loyalty cards and permits. When a user can prove their identity with a mobile application, authorizations related to their digital identity can be verified in real-time from the service providers’ background systems.

The implementation of the scheme is expected to happen by the end of 2019.

Previous authentication initiatives in Finland have failed due to the lack of collaboration between sectors and industries. The community that is formed now welcomes all service providers. The goal is to ease people’s daily life as society digitalizes as well as to improve Finland’s competitiveness in the international markets. According to the Finnish Ministry of Finance, strong identification with current methods is a large annual expense for the state. Simultaneously, the number of authentication events is on the rise as services are digitalized. Finland has a large need to respond to the challenges of digital authentication, especially from the viewpoint of usability and costs.