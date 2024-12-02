Nium to power cross-border payments for Brazil's Frente

This move helps the Singapore-based Nium with its expansion plans into LATAM. At the same time, Nium’s secure and cost-efficient cross-border digital money transfer platform will allow Frente’s customers to realise quicker remittances, while being confident about delivery times and payout amounts.

Nium will conduct outbound money transfers to the US for Frente and soon it will extend its services to other countries such as Japan, Australia, and Canada. Although initially, the partnership will serve retail customers, the service will be extended to the corporate and SME customers in the near future.