Nium to offer cross-border payments for PhillipBank

Via the partnership with PhillipBank, the digital cross-border payments platform for global enterprises and financial institutions, Nium, cements its position as a provider for cross-border transactions in Southeast Asia. Also, PhillipBank clients will be enabled to realise faster turnarounds, with facilitated delivery times and payout amounts.

Nium is formerly known as InstaReM, and it already powers payments for four Southeast Asian Banks and financial institutions across the globe. However, the agreement between the two will help Nium strengthen its position as a player in the institutional payments space in Southeast Asia.