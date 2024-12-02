



Following this announcement, the partnership will enable financial institutions to connect with Nium via Partior for 24x7, transparent, real-time payouts, clearing, and settlement to over 100 markets around the world. The connection will also require no additional API integration work, streamlining a process that used to take months of resource-intensive work.

In addition, both Nium and Partior will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Nium x Partior partnership

The new collaboration builds on Nium’s strategy of connecting more networks to its real-time payments infrastructure. Through the process of joining the Partior network, Nium will expand its connectivity and access a secure and efficient suite of services, such as Partior’s blockchain-powered platform, which was developed in order to effectively resolve longstanding inefficiencies in global payments, including settlement delays, high costs, and limited transaction transparency. The partnership will also allow Nium to provide its clients with the ability to execute real-time multi-currency payments and Payments versus Payments (PvP) settlements, which will further simplify access to its worldwide payments network.

At the same time, as part of its continued expansion, Nium’s collaboration with Partior is expected to optimise its ability to facilitate frictionless global transactions, while unlocking new tools such as intra-day FX swaps, cross-currency repos, programmable enterprise liquidity management, and Just-in-Time multi-bank payments for financial institutions across the globe.



