Nium partners with OZ Câmbio





OZ Câmbio will use Nium's global playout infrastructure to aid businesses in making payments from Brazil to countries such as China, Hong Kong, the US, and the UK. The company's officials have stated that the first product they will integrate and build new businesses with Nium will be a white-label platform for SMEs. Through this partnership, the two companies want to accelerate the rate of transfers, while providing transparency, traceability, and automated compliance.











As in Brazil traditional banks and financial institutions tend to not cater to SMEs, fintech innovation has grown in the last decade, speeding up global payments, while reducing transaction costs. Currently, there are more than 21 million small- and medium-sized enterprises in the region, and they represent the main target of digital banks and lending fintechs.









Central Bank of Brazil ’s data shows that the number of legal entities that own a bank account has risen approximately 35% between 2018 and 2022, reaching 17.5 million, from 11.4 million. As per Nium’s representatives, as Brazilian importers do business with exporters from Asia represents the largest business sector at the moment, the integration of their services will improve transactions, while also making them more affordable.

In 2021, as Pix grew in popularity, Brazil recorded



According to McKinsey & Company ’s report, both the pandemic and the economic environment changed the spending patterns globally, with the number of non-cash transactions growing by 6% from 2019 to 2020. Real-time functionality increased mobile wallet adoption in Brazil, the country introducing its national real-time payment system, PIX, which aims to make banking and consumer interactions more inclusive.In 2021, as Pix grew in popularity, Brazil recorded 8.7 billion real-time transactions, leading to an estimated cost savings of USD 5.7 billion for businesses and individuals. Moreover, other payment methods, including BNPL and digital wallets have been used more often. Through the use of e-wallets, the has also been minimised in the country, as they tokenize the details of the financial identity.

