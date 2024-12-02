Nium launches Global FX





The new solution has the ability to lock and hold an FX rate for up to 24 hours and settle FX conversions on a future scheduled date, helping businesses mitigate the risk of currency fluctuations and improve cash flow.











Nium’s solutions and capabilities

Nium’s solution enables businesses to retain funds in more than 60 currencies, allowing for instant payments to employees and vendors globally. The company’s pricing structure aims to ensure that businesses can conduct FX trades with a single markup, while the FX rate comparison calculator allows real-time access to the last interbank rates and historical rates. Through this, businesses can compare costs from other providers and find hidden markups and fees.



According to officials, Nium’s payment infrastructure offers logistic capabilities so that customers receive transparency and visibility into where their money is and how much it costs to send. Moreover, the company announced a suite of products and features that focus on transparency, predictability, and reliability. Nium Chronometer optimises payment routing for time, market availability, and cost efficiency with artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven payment delivery estimation. The payment routing solution aims to address the issues of managing manual payment processes through multiple intermediaries.



With these introductions, Nium aims to enable banks, businesses, and platforms to address the challenges to real-time global money movement by simplifying global payment operations, logistics, and test integrations, routing payments optimally, and mitigating FX risk.





Recent developments from Nium